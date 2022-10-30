Ric Flair Shares Throwback Photo With Tom Brady, Defending Him Amid Divorce With Gisele Bundchen

Ric Flair is showing he is still standing in the corner for Tom Brady amid his divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and his wife officially divorced on Thursday, with a judge rushing the order and making both single almost hours after the filing.

Flair has had Brady's back throughout most of his season to this point, making sure to shake a finger at those criticizing the football great over the end of his marriage. "I Would Suggest EVERYONE Get Off [Tom Brady]'s A- And Applaud Him!! His Personal Life Is His Business!! NOT YOURS!" Flair wrote on Twitter, adding a small jab at ESPN to close. "To Judge, Comment On, Or Laugh About Makes You All Look Bad!!! So Disrespectful [espn]! He's The GOAT!"

Flair re-affirmed his support on Saturday morning by posting a throwback photo of himself and Brady, all while praising the quarterback's alma mater Michigan University. "Go Blue! TB And Naitch! LFG! WOOOOO!," Flair wrote in praise of the University of Michigan football team and the quarterback.

The legendary professional wrestler is a veteran to divorce, facing his fifth in February 2022 after getting married in 2018. He denied legally marrying his wife Wendy Barlow, noting that their ceremony on top of the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, Florida was just a show of commitment and not a legal wedding. Still, he had nothing but kind words for his ex after they decided to split.

"After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy and Our Families During This Time! I Will Love and Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better!" Flair wrote to his fans on Twitter.

During that time he underwent surgeries, was diagnosed with alcoholic cardiomyopathy, and faced kidney failure due to that disease. In May 2019, Flair followed up on a prior hospital stay in 2017 with surgery that he reportedly had a 20 percent chance to survive. He only recently had his final retirement from the ring, though he is never willing to say his career is fully over. This is his third retirement.

Brady stepped out Saturday for the first time since the split with Bundchen. The couple spent 13 years together but decided to end their marriage due to growing distress and disagreements over their respective careers.