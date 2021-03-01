Ric Flair Looking to Get Back in the Ring 1 More Time for WWE

✖

Ric Flair wants to do some in-ring work despite being retired from pro wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about his ideas of getting back in the ring on Busted Open Radio. He was working with Lacey Evans, who is now pregnant, but WWE wouldn't allow Flair to do any in-ring work because of his health.

“I did have some ideas," Flair said, as reported by Cageside Seats. "My problem was, they won’t let me get in the ring because it’s so hard to get me cleared because of my health issues, even though I have been cleared by my doctors. I just don’t think they’re prepared to let me get in the ring in case something happened. I could have 40 releases, but, it would be that, why the hell are you doing that? Why the hell are you letting him do that?"

Flair, 72, went on to talk about what he wanted to do during his storyline with Evans. "I actually wanted to put sweat clothes on and work out with her, which I thought would have been great and teach her some things and actually have her emulate my character, doing the flips, suplex in, turn around, begging off," Flair continued. "I had it all written down, but they wouldn’t let me get in the ring. I had the master plan. It would have been fun. It never came to fruition and I’m happy that things worked out like they did, especially for her."

Flair ended his pro wrestling career in 2012 but has appeared sporadically on WWE TV ever since. One of the big reasons Flair is still a big part of WWE is his daughter Charlotte Flair, who is one of the top female stars on the roster. The storyline with Evans included Charlotte as she was angry that her dad was hanging out and mentoring Evans. But now that Evans is pregnant and will likely be off TV for the next year, the storyline will likely be tweaked.

The last time Flair got "physical" in a WWE ring was in August 2020 when Randy Orton kicked Flair in the head. In his career, Flair has won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship two times but is also a seven-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and nine-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.