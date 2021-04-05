Where the 'Remember the Titans' Cast is Now

In 2000, the football film Remember the Titans hit theaters and told an inspirational story. The film drew inspiration from coach Herman Boone, who took an integrated group of players from three area schools to the state championship title in 1971. Remember the Titans became an instant classic and grossed more than $136 million worldwide, becoming one of the most popular sports films. Originally released in 2000, Remember the Titans had a cast stacked with talented actors that went on to find success in a variety of roles. Denzel Washington highlights the group due to his filmography both before and after Remember the Titans. However, several others have starred or featured prominently in several films and TV shows. So where are the main actors as of 2021?

Ryan Hurst (Gerry Bertier) (Photo: FX) Hurst has continued to find steady work since starring in Remember the Titans. He became a fan-favorite character in Kurt Sutter's Sons of Anarchy and died unexpectedly. Hurst also landed prominent roles in The Walking Dead and Outsiders. In 2019, he drew considerable attention for his part in Amazon Prime's Bosch. Hurst played a private investigator that helped disrupt a false criminal case against Harry Bosch. He also appeared in the TV series Paradise City in 2021.

Wood Harris (Julius Campbell) (Photo: FOX via Getty) Wood Harris, one of the most important characters in Remember the Titans, has found a lot of work in both TV series and films. He landed recurring roles on FOX's Empire and on Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. He also appeared in Creed II and Blade Runner 2049. Fans of FX's Justified were also pleased to see Harris during the fifth season for a four-episode run. Harris most recently starred in Always and Forever.

Ethan Suplee (Louie Lastik) (Photo: Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images, Getty) Of the actors in Remember the Titans, Ethan Suplee has arguably been one of the busiest. He starred in My Name is Earl for 96 episodes and created massive fanbase. He also had recurring roles in TV series such as Raising Hope and Jennifer Falls. Star Wars fans expressed excitement after seeing him in a minor role in Fanboys. Suplee even had a cameo in a music video for Los Angeles rock band The Briggs. He most recently appeared in the TV series Good Girls and The Ranch.

Ryan Gosling (Alan Bosley) (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty) Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood's biggest stars and has appeared in numerous films, but many fans forget that he had an underrated role in Remember the Titans. His shoulder-shuffle dance in the locker room scene has entertained many fans over the years and led to several jokes. Following the football film, Gosling continued to appear in several high-profile films, a list that includes Drive, La La Land, Crazy, Stupid Love, and Gangster Squad, though one of his most popular roles was as Noah from The Notebook. Gosling currently has four projects in the works, including Wolfman.

Will Patton (Coach Bill Yoast) (Photo: Paramount Network/ViacomCBS) The year 2000 was successful for Will Patton. He starred in both Remember the Titans and the remake of Gone in 60 Seconds, sparking excitement among cinema fans. These films paved the way for even more work in the future. Patton has since appeared in the film Brooklyn's Finest, 24, Falling Skies, and Swamp Thing. He also landed a role on the Paramount Network drama Yellowstone, where he played the real father of one character and seemingly prompted several violent attacks on the Dutton family.

Donald Faison (Petey Jones) (Photo: Eric Liebowitz/ABC via Getty Images) Donald Faison played a prominent role in Remember the Titans, but it was only a glimpse of his future popularity. He became a household name after landing a minor role in the comedy Josie and the Pussycats and then starring in the sitcom Scrubs. This series lasted from 2001-10 and kept Faison busy. He spent time working as a voice actor in multiple projects. Once Scrubs came to an end, Faison worked on such projects as Ray Donovan, Emergence, and Star Wars Resistance. Faison most recently worked on the series Blark and Son.