'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Still Can't Get Over Opie's Death Scene

Sons of Anarchy wrapped up in December 2014, but fans still haven't gotten over one of the show's biggest deaths. In Season 5, Episode 3, titled "Laying Pipe," one of the series' main characters, Opie Winston (Ryan Hurst), dies. And he doesn't just pass away, he suffers one of the show's most brutal fates (which is saying something).

After several SAMCRO members get locked up in prison, antagonist Damon Pope (Harold Perrineau) orchestrates a scenario where one of the members will have to fight to the death against fellow prisoners. When Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) refuses to name a sacrifice, Opie takes matters into his own hands and volunteers. He faces off against fellow prisoners, who — despite his best efforts — demolish him quickly. The killing blow comes in the form of a lead pipe strike to the back of Opie's head. Jax is forced to watch all of this, in total agony as he sees his friend sacrifice himself.

This brutal, bloody scene recently resurfaced in the Sons of Anarchy subreddit, where a user shared a meme about how the scene in question was sadder than 1997's Titanic. SoA fans agreed and shared their memories of the devastating episode. Scroll through to read some of their reactions.