'Remember the Titans' Cast: Where Are They Now

In 1971, Coach Herman Boone took an integrated group of players from three area schools to the state championship title. The season became the inspiration for the 2000 film, Remember the Titans. The sports film ultimately grossed more than $136 million worldwide and as such is viewed as one of the most popular sports films. Viewers were impressed by the action on the field, as well as the performances by the cast. Looking back on the year 2000, Remember the Titans had a cast full of actors that have enjoyed long stretches of work and considerable success. Denzel Washington is the best-known name from the film and has released a string of critical successes. However, several other actors have gone on to star feature prominently in several films and television shows. So where are some of the main stars as of 2020?

Ryan Hurst (Gerry Bertier) I appreciate Ryan Hurst’s commitment to his Sons of Anarchy look and would be okay if he showed up as a guest star in every show maintaining the look. Here he is in the new season of Bosch. pic.twitter.com/OWv0Ewx73B — Maxwell Haddad (@cinemaxwell) April 24, 2019 Hurst has been very busy since starring in Remember the Titans. He became a fan-favorite character in Kurt Sutter's Sons of Anarchy, albeit a short-lived one. Hurst also had prominent roles in The Walking Dead and Outsiders. In 2019, he drew considerable attention for his part in Amazon Prime's Bosch. Hurst played a private investigator that helped disrupt a false criminal case against Harry Bosch. He is now currently attached to multiple TV shows that are in pre-production.

Wood Harris (Julius Campbell) Wood Harris is back. #empire #EmpireFox #thewire pic.twitter.com/y5rJvC1srd — Ladybuglizzie (@sagevalentine) March 21, 2019 Wood Harris, who had one of the most prominent roles in Remember the Titans, has been spending considerable time on both TV and in films. He landed a recurring role on FOX's Empire and appeared in Creed II and Blade Runner 2049. Fans of FX's Justified were also pleased to see Harris during the fifth season for a four-episode run. Harris is currently attached to Gangland, which is in post-production.

Ethan Suplee (Louie Lastik) Is this dude the most underrated actor of 👏all 👏 time 👏 @EthanSuplee pic.twitter.com/gbFdczPqnx — Peter J (@KovalovskyPeter) May 5, 2020 Of the actors in Remember the Titans, Ethan Suplee has arguably been one of the busiest. He landed a starring role in My Name is Earl, which lasted 96 episodes. Suplee also had minor roles in the comedy Fanboys, as well as The Wolf of Wall Street. He has continued to work, whether it was on The Santa Clarita Diet or The Ranch. Suplee even had a cameo in a music video for Los Angeles rock band The Briggs. He currently is attached to the TV series Good Girls.

Ryan Gosling (Alan Bosley) Ryan Gosling is chaos personified in THE NICE GUYS pic.twitter.com/07u5vz4Suw — Walt (@UberKryptonian) April 27, 2020 While Ryan Gosling had a fairly small role in Remember the Titans, he has since gone on to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Gosling has been featured in a string of high-profile films including Drive, La La Land, Crazy, Stupid Love and Gangster Squad, though one of his most popular roles was Noah from The Notebook.

Will Patton (Coach Bill Yoast) Why isn’t Will Patton in movies anymore? Dude had a great three flick run with Armageddon, Gone In 60 Seconds, and Remember The Titans then like disappeared. HOF track derailed pic.twitter.com/n68b7UMBvp — Drew Garland (@drew_garland) May 31, 2018 The year 2000 was successful for Will Patton. He starred in both Remember the Titans and the remake of Gone in 60 Seconds. These two films continued to make him a household name after 1999's Armageddon, and they paved the way for even more work in the future. Patton has since appeared in the film Brooklyn's Finest, along with Ethan Hawke, Richard Gere and Don Cheadle. He also had roles in 24, Falling Skies and Swamp Thing. Patton is currently attached to three films that are in post-production, including Shookum Hills.

Donald Faison (Petey Jones) Just finished rewatching all the Scrubs episodes on Hulu. Finally getting to their podcast! Thanks for doing this, guys! @zachbraff @donald_faison @sarahchalke @JohnCMcGinley pic.twitter.com/Tftd1HlKtt — Gwendolyn Patrick (@gwendys5) May 5, 2020 Donald Faison found what many believed to be an immediate success in the wake of Remember the Titans. He landed a minor role in the comedy Josie and the Pussycats and then starred in the sitcom Scrubs. This series lasted from 2001-10 and kept Faison busy, but he also filled his time with some guest roles and voice acting gigs. In the years since Scrubs ended, Faison has landed parts on series such as Ray Donovan, Emergence and Star Wars Resistance. He also started a podcast with former Scrubs co-star Zach Braff.