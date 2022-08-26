Ranking the Best NFL Teams of All-Time by Career Wins

By Brian Jones

The NFL was launched in 1920 and has grown in a major way in the last 100 years. In the first season, there were just 14 teams all located in the midwest and northeast. Now, the league has grown to 32 teams and there have been talks of adding a team in London. 

There have been a lot of teams to come and go in the NFL during the first half of the century. But there are a few teams that have been in the league since the beginning and have won their share of games and championships. The Green Bay Packers was created before the NFL kicked off and have the most championships in league history with 13 (including titles won before the Super Bowl era). The Chicago Bears are right behind them with nine and the New York Giants have eight titles. Of the 32 teams in the NFL, three have won over 700 games, 11 have won at least 500 and seven have won at least 400. There are just two teams that have won less than 200 career games and a lot of it has to do with them only being around for less than 30 years. Here's a look at the ranking of 32 teams based on career wins. 

chicago-bears-linebacker-matt-adams-arrested.jpg
(Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

1. Chicago Bears – 783

2. Green Bay Packers – 782

3. New York Giants – 706

4, Pittsburgh Steelers – 652

Slide 2

5. Washington Commanders – 617

T-6. Los Angeles Rams – 599

T-6. Philadelphia Eagles – 599

T-6. San Francisco 49ers – 599

Slide 3

arizona-cardinals-make-big-change-kyler-murrays-contract-following-backlash.jpg
(Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

9. Arizona Cardinals – 577

10. Detroit Lions – 570

11. Indianapolis Colts – 543

12. Cleveland Browns – 541

Slide 4

13. Dallas Cowboys – 538

14. New England Patriots – 529

15. Kansas City Chiefs – 507

16. Minnesota Vikings – 507

Slide 5

russell-wilson-selling-seattle-mansion-trade-denver-broncos.jpg
(Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

17. Denver Broncos – 495

18. Las Vegas Raiders – 491

19. Miami Dolphins – 476

20. Los Angeles Chargers – 468

Slide 6

21. Tennessee Titans – 463

22. Buffalo Bills – 449

23. New York Jets – 414

24. New Orleans Saints – 396

Slide 7

matt-ryan-pens-emotional-letter-atlanta-falcons-fans-trade-indianapolis-colts.jpg
(Photo: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

25. Atlanta Falcons – 376

26. Seattle Seahawks – 374

27. Cincinnati Bengals – 373

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 291

Slide 8

29. Baltimore Ravens – 233

30. Carolina Panthers – 205

31. Jacksonville Jaguars – 180

32. Houston Texans – 139

