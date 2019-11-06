NFL Shuts Down Rumors of Chargers Moving to London

A report surfaced on Monday that made it appear possible that the Los Angeles Chargers could become the first-ever NFL team to head overseas and reside in London. The situation changed on Tuesday, however, when the NFL released a statement about the potential move. According to NFL Network‘s Mike Garafolo, the league made it explicitly clear that the Chargers would be remaining in the United States.

“There is no substance whatsoever to this report,” the statement read. “No consideration has been given to the Chargers playing anywhere other than Los Angeles at the new stadium in Hollywood Park next season and beyond. There have been no discussions of any kind between the NFL and the Chargers regarding moving to London. Both our office and the Chargers are entirely focused on the success of the team in Los Angeles.”

This statement was released in response to the report from The Athletic’s Vincent Bonsignore in which league personnel had reportedly broached the subject of the Chargers moving to London instead of sharing the $4.5 billion stadium with the Los Angeles Rams. There were alleged concerns about the Chargers being the “second fiddle” to the Rams in their new home.

The NFL was not alone in shutting down these rumors about the Chargers and London. Team owner Dean Spanos also reacted to the report earlier on Tuesday, only he did so with far more colorful language.

“It’s total f—ing bulls—, ok? We’re not going to London,” Spanos said, per Jason B. Hirschhorn of Sports Illustrated. “We’re not going anywhere. We’re playing in Los Angeles. This is our home. This is where I’m planning to be for a long f—ing time. Period.”

With the league releasing such a direct statement, it appears that there will no longer be any reports about the Chargers moving overseas, at least in the coming seasons. For now, they will play out the remainder of the 2019 season at Dignity Health Sports Park and try to finish with a winning record.

Once they move into the massive new stadium, the Chargers will be tasked with putting a competitive team on the field that can generate excitement and rebuild the fanbase. Since leaving San Diego at the end of the 2016 season, the Bolts have struggled to fill out the 27,000-seat stadium that they have been using as a temporary home. Most games are defined by the number of fans cheering for the visiting team.

Based on the statements by both Spanos and the league, the Chargers are dedicated to creating new fans in Los Angeles and will remain focused on that goal. Tucking tail and leaving is not an option.

