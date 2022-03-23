Randy Orton Shares Intense Look of Getting Into Character in ‘WWE Evil’ Exclusive Clip

Randy Orton is one of the all-time greats in WWE because of his ability to play the villain role. While he has played different roles in his 20-year career with WWE, playing the heel is something he loves. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, Orton talks about getting into character for the new docuseries . In the clip, Orton shows how he gets the intense look that has made him dangerous on TV.

“Being a bad guy comes easy,” Orton says in the clip. “It’s like second nature for me. Just knowing how to get under people’s skin. There’s a way that I get into the zone. And a lot of times, it meant bending over and holding my breath and pushing all the blood into my face.” Orton then shows the anger that is seen by WWE fans over the years.

“Come on! Yeah, yeah, yeah! And then I got it. And then I got it.,” Orton continues. “And I can f—ing just do what I need to do. And I can f—ing pull whatever (beep) emotion I need to f—ing pull out of the audience because I feel it. And when you look into my eyes, you can tell that I feel it.”

WWE Evil is an eight-part docuseries produced by WWE legend John Cena. Orton will be featured in Episode 5, and the other WWE Superstars featured will be The Miz, Sasha Banks, Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane), Stephanie McMahon, Ric Flair, Roman Reigns and “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan. The series will premiere exclusively on Peacock Thursday, March 24.

“As Peacock continues to expand its WWE programming, we are thrilled to bring the new original series WWE Evil to platform, working with the one and only John Cena,” Benny Reuven, Vice President of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “There is no one better to take viewers into the minds of WWE’s fiercest villains than Cena himself. We can’t wait for WWE fans to devour this series.”

Orton has been with WWE since 2002 and is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the promotion’s history. He has won the WWE Championship 10 times, the World Heavyweight Championship four times and the Royal Rumble match twice. Orton also holds the record for most appearances on pay-per-view for a male WWE wrestler.