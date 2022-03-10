Peacock Releases Trailer for ‘WWE Evil’ Docuseries

WWE fans are getting ready for a new docuseries from Peacock. On Thursday, the streaming service announced that its first WWE original series, WWE Evil, will make its debut on Mar. 24. Peacock also released a trailer for WWE Evil, which is executive produced, created and hosted by John Cena. The series will take a look at some of the best villains in WWE history.

“As Peacock continues to expand its WWE programming, we are thrilled to bring the new original series WWE Evil to platform, working with the one and only John Cena,” Benny Reuven, Vice President of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “There is no one better to take viewers into the minds of WWE’s fiercest villains than Cena himself. We can’t wait for WWE fans to devour this series.”

The official synopsis states: “The battle between good and evil is as old as time itself. But the line between the two is often blurred…and sometimes, what side you stand for is simply a matter of perspective. This fascinating subject matter is the focus of WWE EVIL, an entertaining psychological exposé into the minds of the most diabolical villains in WWE history. Journey into the deepest and darkest recesses of these WWE Superstars’ psyches, uncovering dastardly secrets and exploring the real-life motivations for their turn to the dark side.

“Examine the ultimate rogues in WWE; from the ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, The Miz, and ‘Legit Boss’ Sasha Banks, to the ‘Billionaire Princess’ Stephanie McMahon, ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton and ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan, to the ‘Brothers of Destruction’ and the ‘Head of the Table’ himself, Roman Reigns! Discover why there is no light without darkness, and why there can be no hero…without a true villain.”

WWE Evil will feature eight one-hour episodes. Hogan will be featured in the first episode, followed by The Miz, Banks, Kane and The Undertaker, Orton, McMahon, Flair and Reigns. Micah Brown is the showrunner while Vince McMahon is an executive producer. Cena announced that he is creating WWE Evil back in May 2021 but it wasn’t clear which wrestlers will be featured. The new series will be released before WrestleMania 38, which takes place in Dallas from April 2 to April 3.