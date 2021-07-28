Randall Cobb Reacts to Reuniting With Aaron Rodgers and Packers

✖

Randall Cobb is returning to the Green Bay Packers this season after playing for the team from 2011-2018. The Packers haven't announced the move yet, but Cobb announced he was being traded from the Houston Texans to the Packers on social media. In the tweet, Cobb announced he was "coming home," and posted a photo of him in a Packers uniform.

It was reported on Tuesday, that Rodgers wanted Cobb back in Green Bay, and the Packers were working on a trade to get the veteran wide receiver. In 2019, Cobb signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys and the veteran wide receiver caught 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns. In 2020, Cobb signed a three-year contract with the Houston Texans and caught 38 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns. When Cobb left the Packers, he had some interesting things to say about the squad.

"It's like the ex-girlfriend that broke up with you," Cobb said of the Packers, per the Wisconsin State Journal in 2019. "When you see her five years later, you hope you're in a better situation than you were before - married, with kids, and you're able to say, 'Yeah, I did better without you.'" Cobb and Rodgers and a strong bond, and it should translate on the field. But there are some people who aren't sure about the move because the Packers drafted Amari Rodgers to be the No. 2 receiver. During his time at Clemson, Rodgers caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season.

And when Amari Rodgers was asked the receiver he has studied that helped mold him, he said, "Jarvis Landry, I studied him a lot, just his dominance, his grit, his route running, his hands, all of it. I feel like I tie to him a lot. And even Steve Smith, even though he's not playing anymore, he was here today, it was crazy because that's like my idol."

Cobb had some strong seasons in his first run with the Packers. His best season was in 2014 when he caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his 10 NFL seasons, Cobb has recorded 563 receptions for 6,793 and 47 touchdowns.