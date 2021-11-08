Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Explains Why Super Bowl Needs to Be in Los Angeles Consistently (Exclusive)

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Feb. 13. This makes it the eighth time and the first time since 1993 the Super Bowl is being held in the Greater Los Angeles Area. PopCulture.com recently caught up with legendary Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson, currently working with the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board to promote Los Angeles as a destination. He explained why the Super Bowl needs to be in Los Angeles regularly.

“That’s a no-brainer,” Dickerson told PopCulture. “When you think about a Super Bowl game and nightlife, not the game itself, people coming in town, you don’t want to have to be bundled up, freezing cold. You want to be in shorts and T-shirts… And L.A. This time of year at Super Bowl and when they have the Super Bowl in February, it’ll be probably 70 degrees. So, how can you beat that weather? And on top of that, you have a beautiful venue to play the game in, not like a second-class citizen, but when I say top-notch, nothing like it, it’s nothing like SoFi stadium that you’ve ever seen if you’ve never seen the stadium.”

SoFi Stadium opened in 2020 and is home to the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. Getting a new stadium is a big key for Los Angeles to host the Super Bowl again. And as Dickerson mentioned, the NFL loves going to warmer cities for the Super Bowl as there are only two cities that have hosted the Super Bowl more than Los Angeles — Miami (11) and New Orleans (11 by 2025).

The upcoming Super Bowl will be electric as the halftime show will feature Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg. And what could make things very interesting is the Rams are putting themselves in a position to play in the Super Bowl as they currently have a 7-2 record.

“I think they’re more excited because we have a team that could possibly be in the Super Bowl,” Dickerson said about the Los Angeles community being excited for the Super Bowl. “I think that’s the most exciting thing, the way the Rams are playing. I got to give Les Snead and Stan Kroenke credit… Kevin Demoff, they’ve done a great job of putting this team together over the last couple of years, even this year, acquiring Matt Stafford, making a trade for Von Miller. They’re doing all the right things.”