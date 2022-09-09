Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."

McCoy was in Los Angeles to cover the game between the Rams and Bills for his new FS1 show Speak as he is a co-host along with Acho and Joy Taylor. The 34-year-old played 12 seasons in the NFL and spent six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2009-2014). He then played for the Bills (2015-2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020) before announcing his retirement in 2021. McCoy finished his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection.

Uh oh, now fights are breaking out in the middle of the street between Rams and Bills fans.. pic.twitter.com/LhoVhcSi7B — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 9, 2022

"LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness, and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league, and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise," Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO, said in a statement after McCoy retired. "LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that's what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week. He provided so many memorable plays and performances over the course of his career. We are honored to share in this special day with LeSean and look forward to recognizing him as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday."

The game ended with the Bills taking down the Rams 31-10. Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished the night with 297 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing for 56 yards and one touchdown. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not have a strong showing, throwing for 240 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The Rams' loss comes as the team was celebrating their Super Bowl win last season.