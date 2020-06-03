Raiders' Henry Ruggs III Injures Thigh in Moving Accident

✖

The Las Vegas Raiders selected wide receiver Henry Ruggs III during the 2020 NFL Draft to add speed to the offense. He has not taken part in any minicamps with the team due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is nursing an ailment. Ruggs III is recovering from an injured thigh.

Henry Ruggs Jr., the receiver's father, spoke to AL.com and confirmed the injury. He said that the incident had occurred during a move. Ruggs Jr. doesn't know exactly how the injury happened, but he said that his son has an open wound on his leg. He says that the rookie "feels ok" while a Raiders' source told ESPN that Ruggs III "will be fine."

"He was trying to move a trailer or something — move furniture or something — and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something," Henry Ruggs Jr. said. "He's pretty much OK, I'm about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit."

Ruggs' father explained that he has not been able to speak to the doctor who treated the wide receiver due to the coronavirus. He did clarify that Ruggs III is currently walking on crutches following the incident. He just isn't putting as much pressure on the injured leg.

"The Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III. Respecting Henry's right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report," the Raiders said in a statement. There were reports that Ruggs III had come within an inch of hitting his femoral artery, but the team did not confirm or deny.

With the injury being classified as "not serious," the Raiders can anticipate a full season with the 12th overall pick. The former University of Alabama star registered 98 catches for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns during his three-year career with the Crimson Tide. Now he will be pairing with quarterback Derek Carr in pursuit of serious production.

The Raiders entered the 2019 season hoping for considerable production out of a wide receiver room featuring Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow among others. However, the situation quickly changed. Brown missed the majority of training camp for a variety of reasons before demanding his release. He never played a snap. Williams became the No. 1 option for Carr while Renfrow missed time due to an injury.