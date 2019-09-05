Raiders GM Mike Mike Mayock Issues Statement on Antonio Brown and Social Media Reacts

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is in trouble with the team as he reportedly got into an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock and he’s now on the verge of being suspended. The shouting match stems from Brown calling out the team for fining him over $53,000 for missing practices.

It has not been a great offseason for Brown. From the issues with his feet to the issues with his helmet, Mayock has had enough.

“You all know that AB is not here today, right? So, here’s the bottom line – he’s upset about the helmet issue,” Mayock said last month when talking about Brown not being at practice. “We have supported that, we appreciate that. But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So, from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all in, or all out, OK? So, we’re hoping he’s back soon. We’ve got 89 guys busting their tails, we are really excited about where this franchise is going and we hope AB’s going to be a big part of it, starting Week 1 against Denver. End of story. No questions, OK? Just wanted you guys to know where we were. Fair?”

When Mayock spoke to the media on Thursday, he kept it short, sweet and he took zero questions.

“Short and sweet, Antonio Brown is not in the building today,” Mayock said. “He won’t be practicing. I don’t have any more information for you right now. When I have some and it becomes appropriate, you guys will all get it but that’s it for today.”

Odds are we’ll hear a lot from Mayock very soon.

Mayock knew this was going to be a different experience from his days of being a draft analyst for the NFL Network. But he did not expect for Brown to be a lot to handle. In fact, he probably didn’t think he was going to deal with Brown as he was with the Steelers when Mayock was hired as the Raiders GM.

There was a time Brown was going to be a member of the Bills are there were reports of him being traded to Buffalo this season. But based on his recently history, Brown would have caused problems there as well.

Brown may have his share of issues off the field, but when he’s healthy and getting the targets on the field, there are very few receivers better than him.

There have been many fans and experts that have said Gruden is running the show and Mayock is just there. We’ll find out more when the Raiders make a final decision on him.

If the Raiders suspended Brown and he loses guaranteed money, it’s very likely he could not see any action in Oakland all year.

The only thing Mayock said about Brown is he’s not at practice. So that could mean the team is deciding what they want to do with him. It’s likely a decision will be made Friday or Saturday.

That could be the reason the Raiders have yet to suspend him. He was brought in to win games and not having Brown on the field hurts the team’s chances of doing just that.