Racer Lindsay Brewer Hits the Tennis Court in Palm Springs for Stunning Model Photos

✖

Racing driver Lindsay Brewer has drawn attention for her abilities behind the wheel, as well as her modeling away from the track. She recently headed to Palm Springs, California, for a new set of photos. She hit the tennis courts and took advantage of the natural sunlight.

Brewer posted the results of the photoshoot on Friday. She stood in the center of the court, dressed in a swimsuit and holding a tennis racket and two balls. "Game set match," she wrote, drawing the attention of Instagram commenters. After hitting the courts, Brewer revealed that she was also taking part in a photoshoot featuring some American muscle cars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Brewer (@lindsaymariebrewer) on Jul 9, 2020 at 3:08pm PDT

Brewer has routinely drawn attention on social media with her modeling, particularly the shoots involving swimsuits. Although many fans have also expressed appreciation for photos incorporating exotic cars. This includes sets with the Dodge Viper ACR and various Lamborghinis.

Considering that many of her photos have involved bikinis, Brewer has dealt with some questionable messages from followers. She detailed one interaction with a TikTok video in early March. "Goes and checks DMs, immediately sees 2 d— pics and a poem," Brewer shared in a video on the popular social media site. She ended the clip with a disgusted look on her face.

While Brewer has made a bigger name as a model and Instagram influencer, she has also found some success on the race track. She started early in life after discovering a love of karting, and this only increased with time. Brewer tried to make racing a full-time career, but she explained in 2015 that she had difficulties bringing new sponsors to the team.

"So as of now, I am traveling to races looking for sponsors in hopes to make something happen," she wrote in an Instagram update. "Thank you for everyone's support through my racing. No I am not stopping my racing, this is just a difficult time in my career that unfortunately many drivers have to face."

She may have started in karts, but Brewer has graduated to far more powerful vehicles. She has frequently headed to Las Vegas, the home of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, for various events. One example is the Saleen Cup, which pitted Young Drivers (28 and under) against Pro-Am Drivers (29 and older) in professionally-maintained racecars. Brewer took part in this event and finished in fifth place of the Young category.