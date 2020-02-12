Lindsay Brewer: Meet the Racer and Model Heating up Instagram

Fans of racing and motorsports have certainly heard the name Lindsay Brewer. The 22-year-old who started racing at the age of 11 has become a popular figure on Instagram, both for her driving and for her modeling.

Brewer has drawn attention at times for posing in swimsuits, but she is especially popular among those that love to go fast and compete behind the wheel of racecars.

Certain aspects of Brewer’s life are known, such as her attending San Diego State University or that she became a household name among karting aficionados after winning the regional mountain championship at the age of 12.

Despite her proficiency at racing, Brewer has not been racing cars specifically for all that long. She transitioned from karts to full-size vehicles in 2015. Her goal is to follow in the footsteps of Danica Patrick and make a name for herself in Indy 500.

“My ultimate goal is to become a female IndyCar racer,” Brewer said to the Ralston Valley Review in 2015. “I want to compete in the Indy 500, and, hopefully, one day win.”

Here are other important details to know about the racing and modeling career of Brewer.

Karting

Brewer’s ultimate goal is to win the Indianapolis 500, but her love for racing started on a much smaller scale. She revealed during an interview in college that she first became interested in the sport during her brother’s birthday party. She borrowed one of the fast karts and was faster than everyone else in attendance.

Following this experience at the party, Brewer has been training in pursuit of a full-time racing career. There are several steps on the road to racing greatness, and she has been spending as much time as possible in order to reach this pinnacle.

Sponsors

Early in her racing career, Brewer revealed that she was struggling with a critical aspect of the sport. She hadn’t found a sponsor. This prevented her from fully getting a career going back in 2015, but she still kept racing.

“So as of now, I am traveling to races looking for sponsors in hopes to make something happen,” she wrote in an Instagram update. “Thank you for everyone’s support through my racing. No I am not stopping my racing, this is just a difficult time in my career that unfortunately many drivers have to face.”

First Love

Brewer may be focusing on graduating to the next step in racing and more powerful cars, but she is not forgetting what truly made her fall in love with motorsports. She still has a fondness for karting and takes the opportunity to get behind the wheel.

Brewer proved this with a photo that she took at the Atlanta Motorsports Park. She was standing next to a kart. Brewer has also been to the track on prior occasions to test Indy cars.

Higher Education

While Brewer was making a name for herself on the racing scene, she was also pursuing a four-year degree. She attended San Diego State University and joined the Alpha Phi sorority. She ultimately graduated in May 2019.

“Thank you SDSU for the best four years of my life [flower emoji]” Brewer wrote after graduating. “On to the next adventure!”

Practice

Part of becoming a master of any craft is practicing frequently in pursuit of perfection. Brewer has been doing this since graduating from SDSU. She has frequently been seen in Las Vegas, taking part in several races.

One example was the EXR Series in Vegas. She posted a YouTube video about this experience in Sin City, revealing that this was her first time in a true sports car. There were several practice sessions and simulations that had to be completed before truly competing.

Sin City Racing

Las Vegas is known as more of a tourist destination for gamblers, but it is also a hotspot of racing. An example of this is the Saleen Cup, which pitted Young Drivers (28 and under) against Pro-Am Drivers (29 and older) in professionally-maintained racecars. Brewer took part in this event and finished in fifth place of the Young category.

“Super happy with a 2nd place finish and rookie of the weekend award! Couldn’t have done it without my teammate @zoeyeracing thanks to @saleen for such a great race weekend! #saleencup” Brewer wrote after finishing the Saleen Cup in Las Vegas.

Perks of the Job

As someone growing in popularity in the racing community, Brewer is enjoying some of the available perks. For example, she was given the opportunity to drive some cars with a popular YouTube channel, Vehicle Virgins. She got behind the wheel of the 592-horsepower McLaren 600LT.

“Good vibes and fast cars today,” Brewer wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “maybe next time @vehiclevirgins will let me rip this down topanga canyon?”

