Pro Golfer Tommy ‘Two Gloves’ Gainey Arrested in Huge Prostitution Sting

Pro golfer Tommy Gainey, who also goes by the nickname “Two Gloves” was arrested in a huge prostitution sting in Florida according to the TMZ. Gainey, 44, was one of 124 people arrested in an undercover investigation in Polk County that lasted for six days and it was called “Operation Santa’s Naughty List.” Gainey was arrested for soliciting a prostitute and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor. He was booked on Sunday and later released after posting the bail of $500.

“He’s married. He told us he was here for a charity golf event and it was supposed to be in the next morning tee off,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press conference. “He didn’t make it. He was a scratch.”

Judd also said that he was “charged him with soliciting,” and had “missed his tee time the next morning.”

GolfChannel.com contracted Gainey, saying he would have a statement on the situation “soon,” though he did not make any other comments. Gainey has been playing golf on the professional level since 1997 but he made his PGA debut in 2008. He gained attention from fans and experts whey they noticed him wearing two gloves which is something that is not common.

Gainey has nine wins in his career and his highest PGA ranking is 84. He was won one event on the PGA Tour and that was the McGladrey Classic back in 2012. His highest finish in a major PGA Tour event was 61st in the PGA Championship in 2013.

“Tommy considers 2007 to be his own Big Break year,” his official website said. “He won Big Break VII and qualified for the PGA TOUR’s Wachovia Championship. In his Nationwide Tour debut, Tommy finished just shy of the Top 25 in the BMW Charity Classic, but did manage an 8th place finish in the Cox Classic. The end of 2007 proved to be the icing on the cake as Tommy finished T19 at Q school, earning his 2008 PGA TOUR card.

“While Tommy left a less than memorable showing in 2008, he did manage to excite the world with a dazzling final round 64 at the Children’s Miracle Network Classic, finishing 2nd to Davis Love III.”

Gainey is born and raised in South Carolina and he still lives there today. He was scheduled to play in the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School which begins on Thursday in Florida.