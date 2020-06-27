Pocono Organics 325: How to Watch Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Race, What Time and What Channel

✖

Saturday afternoon, NASCAR will kick off a unique weekend of racing action with the Pocono Organics 325. This will be the first of two races in two days for the Cup Series drivers and will them against each other on an iconic track. Here's when the first race takes place.

The Pocono Organics 325 takes place on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. FOX and FOX Deportes will provide the broadcast on TV while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR provide the radio broadcast. Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will call the action on both Saturday and Sunday as part of the doubleheader weekend. The broadcast is also available on the FOX Sports Go app but requires a subscription.

This is gonna be fun. pic.twitter.com/8nHaUqGn0j — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 26, 2020

Known as the Tricky Triangle, the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania is a 2.5-mile triangular racetrack. There are only three turns as opposed to the standard four and the track features each turn with different degrees of angle. Turn 1 banks at 14 degrees, Turn 2 at 8 degrees and Turn 3 banks at just 6 degrees. The three turns are designed after Trenton Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Milwaukee Mile, respectively.

Following a random draw based on points standings, veteran driver Aric Almirola will lead the field to the green flag. Ryan Blaney, the winner of the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, will join him on the front line. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will start Saturday's race on the second row. Busch secured the victory during the 2019 Pocono Organics 325, one of five victories during his championship season.

According to CBS Sports, Busch is tied with Kevin Harvick for the best odds to secure the victory at Pocono. Harvick has won two races since NASCAR returned from a 10-week postponement while Busch has not won in 2020. However, the driver of the No. 18 Toyota has six top-five finishes in the first 13 races.

Prior to the green flag, Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron and actress KiKi Layne will serve as co-grand marshals for the race. They will tell the drivers to start their engines while promoting a new Netflix-exclusive film. Theron and Layne portray immortal mercenaries in The Old Guard, which debuts on July 10, 2020. Theron has a long-running interest in racing and motorsports, and she previously waved the green flag to start the 2018 Daytona 500.