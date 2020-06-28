Pocono 350: NASCAR Fans Upset After Second Consecutive Weather Delay

Sunday afternoon, NASCAR Cup Series drivers headed to their cars in order to make history. The Pocono 350 marked the first time that all three major series raced on the same day, but it did not start on time. Lightning struck nearby and put the event into a weather delay, prompting frustrated comments from social media users that simply wanted to spend the afternoon watching stock car races.

This is the second Cup Series race in two days to face weather issues following the Pocono Organics 325. Saturday's race started late due to rain, irritating some fans, and their displeasure only grew when the Pocono 350 came to a halt. Many viewers headed to social media to complain about the weather while others blasted NASCAR's lightning policy. They expressed the opinion that it's time for a change after multiple delays and postponements in the 2020 season.