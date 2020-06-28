Pocono 350: NASCAR Fans Upset After Second Consecutive Weather Delay
Sunday afternoon, NASCAR Cup Series drivers headed to their cars in order to make history. The Pocono 350 marked the first time that all three major series raced on the same day, but it did not start on time. Lightning struck nearby and put the event into a weather delay, prompting frustrated comments from social media users that simply wanted to spend the afternoon watching stock car races.
This is the second Cup Series race in two days to face weather issues following the Pocono Organics 325. Saturday's race started late due to rain, irritating some fans, and their displeasure only grew when the Pocono 350 came to a halt. Many viewers headed to social media to complain about the weather while others blasted NASCAR's lightning policy. They expressed the opinion that it's time for a change after multiple delays and postponements in the 2020 season.
Amend your safety protocol for lightning. It's extremely overkill.— Mike Awesome (@themikeawesome3) June 28, 2020
Just for future reference, as a PA Citizen in June, it always rains around 4-5. Not much can be done today due to other previous scheduled races, but when you start at the perfect time for storms every week, your going to get lightning and rain delays often.— WSR_FlipFlopFish🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@FlipFlopFish4) June 28, 2020
In sympathy for the lightning delay at the #NASCAR race @PoconoRaceway there’s a a Severe Storm Warning for many areas, in North Carolina, where the NASCAR teams call home. https://t.co/0EVzQ7pAw7— Lewis Franck (@LewisFranck) June 28, 2020
Mother Nature cut it out!! Trucks was breakfast, lunch Xfinity, dinner needs to be the cup cars. This is a NASCAR dream day. Now lightning go away.— Michele (@mlhnascar42) June 28, 2020
A summer Sunday afternoon means lightning has made an appearance. This week at #Pocono. #NASCAR #NCS #Pocono350 pic.twitter.com/ZMZDo2R2dP— I Kick a Touchdown (@IKickaTouchdown) June 28, 2020
Another #NASCAR race delayed by lightning/weather, just can’t make it up... #PoconoOrganics350— Jacob Nelson (@Jacob_J_Nelson) June 28, 2020
Put a poll up for how many lightning delays we will have— J (@JTIVHeisman) June 28, 2020
Such a bummer - another post Covid-19 delayed race. But I get it and it’s important to highlight that this is the track - Pocono Raceway - that had a fan killed by lightning and this rule is in place for everyone’s safety.— Tom Nosenzo (@TNosenz) June 28, 2020
@bobpockrass nascar has to either get rain tires or go to an earlier schedule right ? These weekly rain / lightning delays are getting ridiculous .— Jerimiah Olson (@JerVikes2389) June 28, 2020
Can some1please tell me Y @nascar races don’t start sooner if radar is assuring U there will b rain/lightning at/around current start time?Is it ALL about TV adrevenue?i get that.But geeze bump it up a few hours all will be ok?!?! @mikejoy500 @JeffGordonWeb @FS1 @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/b3pp2APJ2g— bradley fowler (@coachfowler75) June 28, 2020
Wow! Has #NASCAR managed to schedule every race with a built in rain/lightning delay? Don’t remember this many delays ever. Makes you appreciate the regular schedulers ability to pick dry dates.⚡️🌦— Joanne Stevens (@JoanneS505) June 28, 2020
Tell that to the family of the guy killed by lightning at this track forcing them to implement this policy— Ben 'Team E Superfan' Gordon (@BenGordon92) June 28, 2020
#NASCAR fans who have been watching the calamity for the past seven hours, and now seeing this lightning delay… pic.twitter.com/CBYsrZGrZM— John Willoughby (@jdwilloughby94) June 28, 2020
NASCAR Pocono double-header
Yesterday - rain
Today - lightning
Fml— Vanilla Fury (@VanillaFuryShow) June 28, 2020