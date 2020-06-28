Pocono 350: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Sunday afternoon, NASCAR drivers will return to Pocono Raceway for the second Cup Series race of the weekend. Kevin Harvick secured the win during Saturday's Pocono 325 and will look for a second consecutive victory on Sunday. Here's when the Pocono 350 takes place.

The third NASCAR race of the day, the Pocono 350 will air on FS1 while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the audio call. Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will provide the call from the booth while Larry McReynolds serves as the in-studio analyst. The race is also available on the FOX Sports Go app but requires a subscription. Unlike the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the Pocono 350 will not allow fans to attend in person.

When the green flag waves on Sunday, NASCAR will make motorsports history. This is the first doubleheader Cup Series weekend, and it's also the first time that all three major series raced on the same day. The Gander Truck Series, originally scheduled for Saturday, moved to Sunday morning due to inclement weather. Driver Brandon Jones secured his first truck victory in the morning and then moved to his Xfinity Series car for the early afternoon Pocono Green 225. The Pocono 350 rounds out the schedule on a historic day.

Heading into Sunday's race, NASCAR teams were supposed to use the same car on both days. However, five teams had to switch to their backup cars due to various issues, moving them all to the rear of the field. The No. 00 Chevrolet of Quin Houff, the No. 8 Chevrolet of Tyler Reddick, the No. 20 Toyota of Erik Jones, the No. 22 Ford of Joey Logano and the No. 88 Chevrolet of Alex Bowman all moved back after switching to different vehicles.

Additionally, four other drivers moved to the back of the field for other reasons. Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet and B.J. McLeod's No. 78 Chevrolet both needed new transmissions following Saturday's race. William Byron's No. 24 Chevrolet and Ryan Preece's No. 37 Chevrolet both needed new engines. Preece originally had the pole position for Sunday's race after finishing the Pocono 325 20th overall. Now he will drop to the rear of the field during the pace laps.

Harvick has a sizable lead in the points standings after winning the Pocono 325 on Saturday. This gave him three victories since NASCAR returned from postponement and increased his lead over the field. Ryan Blaney will try to shorten the gap on Sunday when he starts from ninth overall.