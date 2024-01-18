Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Gives Update on Future Plans Following Exit Rumors

After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs earlier this week, many were wondering if head coach Mike Tomlin was going to leave the team. It looks like that's not going to happen as Tomlin told reporters on Thursday he's ready to compete for a Super Bowl with the Steelers this fall.

"I expect to be back, and I would imagine that those contract things are going to run their course," Tomlin said, per ESPN. "Art [Rooney II] and I have a really good, transparent relationship. We communicate continually often. I don't imagine it's going to be an issue, and I imagine it's going to get done in a timely manner at the appropriate time, but my mindset is to coach his football team."

Tomlin's comments come after he stormed out of a postgame press conference when he was asked about his future with the Steelers. The expectation now is the Steelers are going to give the 51-year-old coach a contract extension, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"I certainly could have handled that situation better than I did," Tomlin said about the postgame press conference incident. "But I'll also say this, I just believe there's a time and place for everything and postgame press conferences are probably not the place to address contract issues and things of that nature. It's just a very individual thing, and on game day I doubt any of us are in that mindset, Certainly, I am not."

Tomlin has one more year remaining on his current contract. It led to some speculation that he could take some time away from the NFL for a year, but Tomlin said that's not happening. "I understand speculation is a component of what it is that we do," Tomlin said. "I try not to get caught up in it or distracted by it, particularly when it is not where I'm at. And so that's been my mindset regarding it."

Tomlin has been the Steerles head coach since 2007 and third since 1969. During his time in Pittsburgh, Tomlin has led the Steelers to 11 playoff appearances, seven AFC North titles, three AFC Championship appearances, two conference wins and one Super Bowl title.