Steelers Legend Troy Polamalu Shows Support for Mike Tomlin Amid Stepping Down Rumors (Exclusive)

Mike Tomlin has had a successful run as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it's possible the 51-year-old could step down as head coach once the season comes to an end despite leading the team to the playoffs. PopCulture.com spoke to Steelers legend Troy Polamalu about Tomlin, and he said he doesn't see his former head coach moving on and coaching another team.

"I think it would be crazy to consider, and I don't think Coach Tomlin would ever consider that, to be quite honest," Tomlin told PopCulture. Adam Schefter of ESPN (per CBS Sports) reported that Tomlin could step down as Steelers head coach and take some time off. However, that might not be the case as NBC Sports reported that the Steelers are looking to give Tomlin a contract extension when his deal is up after the 2024 season.

Tomlin was hired as the Steelers head coach in 2007. During his time in Pittsburgh, Tomlin has led the Steelers to 11 playoff appearances, seven AFC North championships, three AFC Championship appearances, two conference titles and a Super Bowl title during the 2008 season. But the one stat that stands out is in his 17 seasons as the Steelers head coach, Tomlin has never had a losing season.

Polamalu, who played with Tomlin from 2007 to 2014, is a big believer in him. "I am a huge fan of Coach Tomlin. I believe he'll be a Hall of Fame coach," Polamalu said. "He's a Hall of Fame coach. He'll be in the Hall of Fame one day. But I think just the level of integrity that he holds people accountable to on the teams is something that's really big. I think he connects definitely with these younger players in a way different from other coaches. I think The Pivot podcast, a friend of mine, Ryan (Clark), I thought really showed how wonderful of a person he is as well."

Polamalu continued: "So there's so many awesome things I could say about Coach (Bill) Cower in the same way. I've been fortunate to have so many great coaches in my career, including Pete Carroll as well. So all three of them are top caliber, and I've been very blessed."