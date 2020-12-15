Pink's Husband Carey Hart Shoots Targets With 3-Year-Old Son Jameson

✖

Former motocross star Carey Hart is continuing to teach his children about some of his hobbies and passions. He has helped them get acclimated to riding dirt bikes and has taught them about firearm safety. Hart showed off this continuing education with a post about his 3-year-old son Jameson.

The photo posted on Instagram showed a table with several shotguns, a box of shells and clay pigeons. Jameson stood at the end of the table with his .22 rifle sitting in front of him. He stared at the rifle while holding his face in his hands. According to Hart, the youngster was slightly unhappy about his current situation despite enjoying the act of shooting targets.

"Knocking down some clay Today!!! Jamo pissed he can’t knock down some birds w/ his .22 . But he loves shooting!!!" Hart wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. This photo was only the latest update that the former motocross star has provided about Jameson and Willow, as well as their continuing firearms education.

As an example, Hart posted two videos on his Instagram profile that showed Willow Sage and Jameson Moon at a homemade gun range. Willow was sighting in on a target with a rifle and taking some shots. Meanwhile, Hart was teaching Jameson how to properly hold the rifle. He helped hold the rifle while guiding Jameson's finger to the trigger in order to make the shot. Both children have gotten more comfortable with firearms in the months since — although Jameson isn't able to shoot clay pigeons just yet.

Hart, Pink and their children have been very busy in recent months while enjoying their time in quarantine together. They have gone camping, tested their skills with fishing poles and relaxed next to a fire pit. Hart even grabbed some punch mitts and showed Willow how to properly throw punches, knees and kicks.

Hart has previously sparked comments from Twitter users. Some showed support for the educational opportunities while others said that Hart was making a mistake by teaching his children about guns. Of course, a few asked the former motocross star why he was voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris despite being a supporter of the 2nd Amendment.

Hart responded by explaining his voting decision. "1st they don't want to take your guns, and why has none of the 44 before been able to take them?? Second I'm a republican who hates Trump, so I have no choice," Hart tweeted.