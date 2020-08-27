Pink Reveals Husband Carey Hart Was Hospitalized and Underwent Surgery

✖

Pink took to Instagram to reveal that her husband, Carey Hart, was hospitalized and is recovering from surgery. The 40-year-old singer and songwriter wished her husband well after getting his rotator cuff fixed. The photo shows Hart in the hospital bed wearing a mask and no shirt.

"My man baby," Pink wrote. "I love him so. Successful surgery and now, let the healing begin." Hart also went to Instagram to update fans on his surgery. On Wednesday, the 45-year old former motocross star posted a photo of him moments before the surgery showing everyone he's ready to get his shoulder fixed. He also shared the same photo Pink did on her Instagram account and sent a message to his wife.

"Surgery was a success!!!" Hart wrote. "Thanks so much to my amazing wife and nurse, Pink. She is my rock when I’m banged up. Time to get on the mend." This is not the first health issue the Hart family has dealt with this year. In April, Pink revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus. She announced the news on Instagram and told everyone that the virus is real.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," Pink said at the time as she was talking about the access of tests. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities." She also said her son Jameson tested positive for COVID-19. On an Instagram Live chat, Pink said "she never prayed more" than when she and Jameson were battling the coronavirus.

"He’s been really, really sick. It’s been really, really scary. It’s been really up and down, and I’ve been on Nebulizers for the first time in 30 years," Pink said, referring to her pre-existing asthma condition. "That’s been really scary for me." In an Instagram post in April, Pink revealed that Jameson was diagnosed with a "pretty bad food allergy" after recovering from COVID-19. She said her son is "allergic to wheat, dairy and eggs," and the allergies weren't discovered until doctors analyzed blood tests they had done due to their battles with the coronavirus.