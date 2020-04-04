Pink Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Passionate Post on Social Media

Pop star Pink announced on social media she tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, but later tested negative after a second test. She was tested after she and 3-year-old son Jameson showed symptoms of the illness. The “Sober” singer said she is also donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” Pink wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with Jameson. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she continued. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Pink revealed her plans to make donations to both the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

“In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center,” Pink continued. “Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, some of the symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms can began appearing two days to two weeks after exposure.

Before Pink’s post on Friday, the “Get The Party Started” was vocal about taking the coronavirus seriously. Back on March 15, she shared a Newsweek op-ed urging young people to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

“You must read this!!!!!!! Stay home!” Pink wrote. “My parents thank you, As do my friends fighting cancer, and my own asthmatic lungs. Think of others as well as yourselves. PSA: thought it was obvious but commons sense is not that common so here goes! Im not talking about work!”

There are more than 1 million coronavirus cases around the world, with more than 277,000 cases in the U.S. alone, reports Johns Hopkins University. More than 7,000 deaths have been recorded in the U.S.

