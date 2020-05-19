✖

Pink and her 3-year-old son Jameson may have recovered from the coronavirus, but they are now facing another health issue. In a video shared to Instagram over the weekend, the 40-year-old pop singer revealed that her toddler, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, was diagnosed with "pretty bad food allergy" after recovering from COVID-19.

In the clip, which was shared with the caption "fresh cherries and food allergies," Pink revealed that she was sharing a "vegan, gluten-free, egg-free cherry tart recipe" with fans "because my dear boy, Jamo, has, it turns out, pretty bad food allergies." She went on to explain that the food allergies were only discovered by doctors after analyzing blood tests they had done due to their battles with the coronavirus. Pink added that her son is "allergic to wheat, dairy and eggs."

The news comes just a little more than a month after the mom of two revealed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus and her son was fighting it as well. Updating fans throughout the battle, Pink had explained that her son had been "really, really sick" and had experienced "a 100 temperature." She called the journey to recovery "a rollercoaster."

More recently, both the singer and her husband have opened up about the ordeal, with Hart reflecting on the “intense” struggle during a recent appearance on Sirus XM's The Jason Ellis Show in mid-April, during which he revealed his family had been in quarantine since March 11. In an emotional op-ed for NBC News earlier this month, Pink had also reflected on her and her son's battle.

In the touching editorial piece, Pink called her battle with COVID-19 "the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother." She explained that it "weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next."

As of this writing, a Johns Hopkins database recorded more than 4.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases across the global. Fatalities have surpassed 319,000. In the United States, there are more than 1.5 million cases and 90,000 deaths. For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the websites of the CDC and the World Health Organization.