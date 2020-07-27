Phillies Mascot Does the Wave Alone, and Fans Can't Handle It
When the Philadelphia Phillies took the field for a game against the Miami Marlins, the team did so in front of zero fans. The MLB season is back in action, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced fans to remain at home instead of heading to the ballpark. This means that there is no one to do the wave midway through a Sunday afternoon game, which the Phillies mascot proved on Sunday.
A video hit social media on Sunday showing the Phillie Phanatic attempting to do the wave in an empty stadium. Twitter users saw this clip and reacted in a number of ways. Some thought that it was downright hilarious while others expressed sadness about the entire situation. They proclaimed that the mascot looked very lonely and needed some friends. Although a separate group of Twitter users just expressed the opinion that this was "ridiculous." They asked why the mascot needed to even suit up for an empty stadium.
Is there anything more terrible than having to wear a heavy Fanatic costume in 90 degree + heat with no fans?— Jon "Wear a Mask "Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) July 26, 2020
prevnext
But that’s the crowd size of a normal Phillies game.— Wheels (@wheels021) July 27, 2020
What’s worse: this is from LAST season.— #NotAGuru (@VincentOrleck) July 26, 2020
prevnext
At least he's at the game— Joan O'Brien (@JoanOB127) July 26, 2020
We are living in a sad time. They shouldn’t even play. We just averaged 1000 deaths per day around the nation for four days in a row due to the COVID-19. Lock it all down again and do it right this second time.— Vote & 😷 Don’t be an arse! (@BekeAbe) July 26, 2020
prevnext
That’s difficult to watch pic.twitter.com/3bPEIDMczg— CAT (@OneCopaceticCAT) July 27, 2020
The wave sure comes around quickly in an empty stadium.— Seamus (@jimbobg2) July 26, 2020
prevnext
His or her mascot uniform looks like it’s Covid protect should be at the hospital helping out.— Lee Elliot (@kendoblack1) July 27, 2020
Alexa, show me something that would not have made sense in 2019.— emmasrandomthoughts (@countessemilia) July 27, 2020
prevnext
Well at least he's wearing a mask— Emphabet (@CuddlePotato) July 26, 2020
More entertaining than the game itself— Shash (@CaliforniaCrud) July 27, 2020
prevnext
At least he was on time at every turn!— Joyce Hodgson (@joyce_hodgson) July 27, 2020
July 26, 2020
prevnext
The Phanatic is so sad and lonely— John Ferrara (@PlayfulDesign) July 27, 2020
the only essential worker in baseball— Hammancheez (@Hammancheez) July 26, 2020
prev
Hilarious? Nope. It’s heartbreaking.— GraysonKent (@GraysonKent777) July 27, 2020