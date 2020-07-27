Phillies Mascot Does the Wave Alone, and Fans Can't Handle It

When the Philadelphia Phillies took the field for a game against the Miami Marlins, the team did so in front of zero fans. The MLB season is back in action, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced fans to remain at home instead of heading to the ballpark. This means that there is no one to do the wave midway through a Sunday afternoon game, which the Phillies mascot proved on Sunday.

A video hit social media on Sunday showing the Phillie Phanatic attempting to do the wave in an empty stadium. Twitter users saw this clip and reacted in a number of ways. Some thought that it was downright hilarious while others expressed sadness about the entire situation. They proclaimed that the mascot looked very lonely and needed some friends. Although a separate group of Twitter users just expressed the opinion that this was "ridiculous." They asked why the mascot needed to even suit up for an empty stadium.