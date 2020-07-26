MLB Fans Sound off About Fake Fans and Simulated Crowd Noise

The MLB season is underway, and baseball fans are expressing mixed opinions about America's pastime. The reason is that fans cannot currently attend baseball games due to COVID-19 concerns, so MLB stadiums are trying to recreate the ambiance. Some are piping in fake crowd noise from video games while others are placing cardboard cutouts in the stands. Some stadiums are putting virtual fans in the stands for the viewers at home.

With stadiums altering reality to account for the lack of bodies in the seats, fans at home are expressing their displeasure. Many despise the look of the virtual fans and feel that this is just a bad way to watch baseball. Others are proclaiming their dislike of the crowd noise. Fans are happy about more sports returning to television amid the pandemic, but they are still upset about the viewing experience.