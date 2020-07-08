PGA Calls Sean Fredrickson an 'Incredible Father, Husband' and Mentor After His Tragic Death

✖

The golfing world is in shock as pro golfer Sean Fredrickson, his son, and his two stepchildren died in a plane crash on Sunday in Idaho. He was 48 years old. On Monday, the Pacific Northwest PGA Section sent an email to its members on the death of Fredrickson, who was the section president.

"Sean was an incredible father, husband, PGA Professional, mentor, and leader," the email stated. "There are never words to communicate the pain of such a loss. Whether through prayer or quiet reflection, please hold Sean and his family in your hearts." The email goes on to say that Fredrickson was a "rising star in the PGA. He was entering his first year as president, and the section is better because of Sean's leadership over the past twelve years." The email continued with Fredrickson's mentorship being a passion of his, which was "driven by his genuine desire to serve his fellow PGA Professionals."

The accident on Sunday happened when two planes collided over Coeur d'Alene Lake. A total of eight passengers died in the crash, including the pilot Neil Lunt. There was another man on the flight, but his identity has not been revealed. The two occupants of the other plane have been identified, though their names are being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Fredrickson's wife, April, confirmed the news of the tragedy to Fox affiliate KPTV. "My family died while they were on an adventure," April said. She also said everyone was excited to be on the plane, and "they died doing what they loved, which was, you know, being together." Fredrickson's son, Hayden, just received his license, according to April. His stepdaughter, Sofia, was 15-years old, and his stepson, Quinn, was 11.

Fredrickson was one of the most respected golf pros in the Pacific Northwest area. He was the head professional at Oswego Lake Country Club in Oregon after spending 14 years at Tualatin Country Club. His work led to him being named 2019 PGA Professional of the Year.

"It's about relationships–with my staff, my fellow professionals, and the members I serve," Fredrickson said back in 2016. It's about waking up every morning and knowing that I have the best job in the world and am one of 1200 hard-working individuals dedicated to promoting the game of golf."