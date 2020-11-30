'Peyton's Places' Season 2 Now Streaming on ESPN+

✖

Peyton Manning's Emmy-nominated series is back for a second season. On Sunday, Season 2 of Peyton's Places began streaming on ESPN+. The sophomore season will have 15 episodes and will offer NFL fans a closer look into the game of football. Manning will travel across the country to learn about the history of football as well as it's cultural impact.

"Peyton’s Places is a history project that became a passion project," Manning said in a press release. "There’s so many fascinating things about football history that people just don’t know and I'm looking forward to bringing it to ESPN+." Peyton's Places is produced by ESPN+ and NFL Flims. Manning is the host and the executive producer of the series. He has played a big role in choosing the places he visits and the people he interviews.

"Peyton’s Places season two continues a fantastic, one-of-a-kind tour through football, with the greatest guide a fan could hope for," ESPN executive vice president, content Connor Shell said in a statement. "The new season on ESPN+ picks up where the first season left off, bringing fans and families closer to the stories of football – and the league that captures the imagination of tens of millions of fans every week."

In the first episode, Manning interviews legendary running back, Marshawn Lynch and they discuss pre-game superstitions, Lynch admitted to Manning while he was playing, he took a shot of Hennessy before every game. Manning talks to Johnson Elway in the second episode, which will begin streaming on Dec. 6. In episode 3 (Dec. 13), Manning chats with Pittsburgh Steelers legend Lynn Swann. He then speaks with Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton (Dec. 20) and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is featured in the fifth episode (Dec. 27). Other guests in the second season of Peyton's Places include former U.S. President Bill Clinton, actors James Van Der Beek and Kurt Russell, TV star David Letterman, NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback Ron Jaworski, NFL greats Tony Gonzalez, Darrell Green, Rodney Harrison, Garrison Hearst and Ronnie Lott.

The first season of Peyton's Places was 30 episodes long and celebrated the league's 100th season. Some of the notable people Manning interviewed in Season 1 were Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Ray Lewis, Jay Leno, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, Dan Marino and Don Shula who died earlier this year.