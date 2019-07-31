Peyton Manning’s Documentary Series Released on ESPN+

Peyton Manning is back on TV. The legendary NFL quarterback is the host of a new documentary series called Peyton’s Places and the first four episodes are now available for fans to watch on ESPN+.

The documentary series is 30 minutes long and will “revisit seminal moments in NFL history through conversations with former players, coaches and other key figures about football and its cultural impact,” according to a release from ESPN.com.

Here’s a look at the title of the first four episodes as well as each description:

Episode 1: The Hupmobile

Peyton joins comedian Jay Leno for a ride in a Hupmobile to commemorate how the classic car helped in the creation of the NFL. Then he gets the inside scoop on Joe Namath’s legendary guarantee ahead of Super Bowl III, with an assist from Broadway Joe himself.

Episode 2: History of QB

Peyton visits with Joe Montana and walks through the history of the league’s most important position.

Episode 3: The Greatest Catch

Peyton meets Cris Carter in midtown Manhattan to recreate a famous PR stunt the New York Football Giants pulled off in the 1920s — by throwing a football off a skyscraper.

Episode 4: The Draft

Peyton and Mel Kiper Jr. review Kiper’s library of draft guides, exploring how the ESPN NFL draft guru helped turn a “boring” business meeting into great television.

Some of the other people Manning interviewed for the documentary series were NFL legends Deion Sanders, Jerry Rice and Brett Favre. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback also talked to current NFL players J.J. Watt and Eli Manning who is Peyton’s younger brother.

Coordinating producer Greg Jewell is responsible for helping the series be what ESPN and NFL want.

“My role with Peyton’s Places is to ensure that the ESPN vision and the NFL vision are aligned,” Jewell said, according to ESPN Front Row. “Through Peyton’s Places, the NFL has presented its rich history in a fun and easy-to-consume way and we are excited for fans to watch the series throughout the season on ESPN+.”

“Peyton’s Places” was created to help celebrate the NFL’s 100th season which will officially begin on September 5 when the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears. Manning is the perfect person to host the series as he’s a five-time MVP winner and two-time Super Bowl champion.