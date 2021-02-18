Peyton Manning Named NFL's GOAT Over Tom Brady, According To Study

✖

Tom Brady has been called the NFL's GOAT for the last few years, and most people think he solidified that claim after winning his seventh Super Bowl earlier this month. However, one study shows that another player should be called the GOAT ahead of Brady. According to the website Hall of Fame Monitor, which was created by Pro Football reference, Peyton Manning is listed as the GOAT, ranking No. 1 for quarterbacks. The Hall of Fame Monitor ranking is determined by Pro Bowls, All-Pros, championships and additional milestones.

Manning holds the top spot with 258 points, followed by Brady who has 250. 94. They are followed by Brett Favre (178.84 points), Aaron Rodgers (163.72 points), Johnny Unitas (169.34 points), Joe Montana (153.45 points), Drew Brees (140.5 points), John Elway (137.78 points), Fran Tarkenton (117.28 points), and Dan Marino (116.85 points). This might confuse fans as Brady has won three times as many Super Bowls as Manning and has played in more Super Bowls than any other NFL player in history. Additionally, Brady has three MVP trophies and five Super Bowl MVP awards.

Manning, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, played in four Super Bowls and won two of them. However, he has won the MVP award five times, has a Super Bowl MVP trophy won Offensive Player of the Year twice named to the Pro Bowl 14 times, named to the All-Pro Team 10 times and holds the record for most touchdown passes in a season (55) most passing yards in a season (5,477) and most passing touchdowns in a game (7). Manning was recently selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Despite Manning being placed ahead of Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback still has time to take Manning's spot since he will return next season. Brady is 43 years old (will be 44 at the start of the 2021 season) and wants to play past 45 is possible.

As for the rest of the list, Favre is in the Hall of Fame, and Rodgers just won his third MVP award. Unitas, Montana, Elway, Tarkenton and Marino as also in the Hall of Fame, while Brees is considering retiring from the NFL. Quarterbacks who are just ranked outside the top 10 are Steve Young (112.98) Philip Rivers, who just retired (97.64), Bart Starr (97.53), Matt Ryan (97.43) and Ben Roethlisberger (95.38).