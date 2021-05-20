Paulina Gretzky Stuns in Green Crop Top With 'Southern Charm' Stars in New Photo

✖

Paulina Gretzky is having some fun in South Carolina while her fiance, Dustin Johnson, takes part in a PGA Tournament. The 32-year-old actress and model posed for a photo with close friends and Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Austin Kroll. The trio was visiting Conover's shop, Sewing Down South, and Gretzky was turning heads with her green crop top and matching leggings.

With Gretzky hanging out with Conover and Kroll, she had a chance to appear on their podcast Pillows and Beer. One of the things they asked her was if her father, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, is bothered by her revealing photos on Instagram. She said: "No, Wayne Gretzky is not shielding his eyes every time he logs onto social media. The haters are like, 'Wayne would be so upset.' I’m like… 'My dad is not looking at my Instagram right now.' My dad is like, ‘I love you.’ He’s just not,” Gretzky said.

This comes shortly after Gretzky was seen shopping for a wedding dress in New York. She and Johnson don't have a known wedding date set, but it looks like they are not in a big hurry since they have been engaged since 2013. "I don't know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We're not. We're so in love," Gretzky said on The Netchicks podcast, explaining why the two have yet to get married. "I feel like everyone is like, 'What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?' It's so stupid. Being just with the kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him."

Johnson, who won the Masters in November, talked about how much Gretzky and their two sons mean to him. "For me, golf was always the most important thing," he said in an interview with Golfweek. "And now, it’s Paulina and the kids. And they’ll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they’re the most important thing.

"The best thing in the world is having kids," Johnson stated. "We’re lucky to have two wonderful boys. It’s really been amazing, watching them grow up and enjoying the time. They get to travel with us a bunch. Tatum’s in kindergarten. They’re getting a little older. And I can see a little of me and Paulina in both of them, just in their personalities and the things they do. It’s funny."