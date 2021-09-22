Paulina Gretzky Stuns in Black Dress With Dustin Johnson Ahead of Ryder Cup 2021

Paulina Gretzky is making sure she is ready for the Ryder Cup. The 32-year-old actress and model went to Instagram to post a photo of her and her fiance Dustin Johnson. In the photo, Gretzky is seen wearing a black dress while Johnson, who will be competing in the Ryder Cup, is seen wearing all white. In the caption, Gretzky wrote “Ryder Cup 21,” as the event starts on Friday at Whistling Straights in Haven, Wisconsin.

Johnson is one of 12 golfers on Team USA. He has competed in four Ryder Cups and has a 7-9 record in 16 matches. 2021 has been a strong year for Johnson, winning the Saudi International in February. He also finished eighth in The Open Championship. Overall, Johnson has won two major championships, with the most recent being the Masters last year.

As Johnson gets ready for the Ryder Cup, he and Gretzky are preparing for a wedding. Last month, it was revealed that the couple will tie the knot at Blackberry Farm, a five-star resort in Walland, Tennessee. Gretzky and Johnson got engaged in 2013 and have two sons together, Tatum and River.

“She’s a huge part of me, our family and my success,” Johnson told Golfweek last September. “She’s home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make. Having her dad as the greatest hockey player, she understands. You couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

Earlier this year, Gretzky appeared on The Netchicks podcast and talked about her relationship with Johnson. “I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not. We’re so in love,” she said, explaining why the two have yet to get married since they have been engaged since 2013. “I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him.” Gretzky is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. She has appeared in a few movies in her career, including Fame and Grown Ups 2.