Paulina Gretzky's St. Barths Photo Has Comments Rolling In

Paulina Gretzky has been the talk of the golf world. Her finance, Dustin Johnson, won the Masters last month, and she was at Augusta National to support him. After the Masters came to a close, Gretzky caught everyone's attention with her latest Instagram post, wearing just a straw hat that covers her face while not wearing any clothes and placing her hands over her chest in St. Barths.

Gretzky has a big social media following with over 940,000 followers on Instagram. She hasn't been posting on a regular basis this year but has posted twice in the last week. On her Instagram story, Gretzky said she's "back," indicating she was making a return to social media. Overall, Gretzky has four Instagram posts for this year.

Gretzky is a model and actress who has appeared in a few notable films such as Grown Ups 2 and Fame. However, most people know her as the daughter of Wayne Gretzky, who is arguably the best hockey player of all-time. She is also the daughter of Janet Jones who has appeared in films such as A League of Their Own, Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach and Alpha Dog. Here's a look at fans commenting on Paulina Gretzky's St. Barths photo.