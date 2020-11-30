Paulina Gretzky's St. Barths Photo Has Comments Rolling In
Paulina Gretzky has been the talk of the golf world. Her finance, Dustin Johnson, won the Masters last month, and she was at Augusta National to support him. After the Masters came to a close, Gretzky caught everyone's attention with her latest Instagram post, wearing just a straw hat that covers her face while not wearing any clothes and placing her hands over her chest in St. Barths.
Gretzky has a big social media following with over 940,000 followers on Instagram. She hasn't been posting on a regular basis this year but has posted twice in the last week. On her Instagram story, Gretzky said she's "back," indicating she was making a return to social media. Overall, Gretzky has four Instagram posts for this year.
Gretzky is a model and actress who has appeared in a few notable films such as Grown Ups 2 and Fame. However, most people know her as the daughter of Wayne Gretzky, who is arguably the best hockey player of all-time. She is also the daughter of Janet Jones who has appeared in films such as A League of Their Own, Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach and Alpha Dog. Here's a look at fans commenting on Paulina Gretzky's St. Barths photo.
View this post on Instagram
Here's a look at the photo. It was posted on Nov. 21, and as of Monday afternoon, the photo has been liked over 116,000 times and has received over 2,000 comments. And one of those comments came from a family member.prevnext
I've never been more motivated to win the Masters— Sean Sullivan (@sean_p_sullivan) November 22, 2020
Sara Gretzky, Paulina's sister-in-law, is now motivated to go get in shape. In the comments section, Sara wrote: "& I am now slowwwwwly backing away from my tacos."prevnext
Paulina Gretzky has taken Masters victory celebrations to a new level. https://t.co/K1yliTiGao— Game 7 (@game7__) November 22, 2020
This Twitter account believes that Gretzky has taken Masters victory celebrations to new heights. It's clear Gretzky was happy to see Johnson win as it was something he worked hard for. And now the couple has time to enjoy the win.prevnext
Here’s that kinda cute nude selfie of Paulina Gretzky we were talking about 😍 https://t.co/Ttziyuj6Ib— Scott Shannon (@ScottShannonDJ) November 23, 2020
It’s 2020, you should know you can take a selfie without holding your phone. Beautiful picture Paulina...— J 👨🚒🚶🏽♀️©🔘❗️ (@rogue2297) November 22, 2020
A lot of fans loved the photo of the 31-year old model and actress. One Instagram user wrote: "On behalf of everyone everywhere, we appreciate you, [Paulina Gretzky]."prevnext
Paulina Gretzky wilding on Instagram— Chey Black™ (@CHEY_City) November 22, 2020
There are fans who think Gretzky is having too much fun on Instagram. One fan also praised Johnson by writing "[Dustin Johnson] just winning at life."prevnext
Is there any other way to cap off a Masters party?— Zenmaster Flash (@KlobucharsAmy) November 22, 2020
There were more people to show love to Johnson, who has had a very strong year. One Instagram user wrote: "DJ is the GOAT. He's got the Green Jacket AND Paulina."prevnext
Nice photo— Matthew Cao (@CYC1982) November 22, 2020
I love golf!— David A. Cunningham (@DACflash) November 23, 2020
While there were some negative comments, Gretzky's post has received mostly positive reviews from the social media world. As mentioned, Gretzky doesn't post on Instagram every day, but fans can't wait to see what she has up her sleeve next.prev