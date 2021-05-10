Paulina Gretzky Shows off Pink Crop Top and Skirt in New Photo With Family

✖

Paulina Gretzky is glowing in her new photo. The 32-year-old model and actress went to Instagram this past weekend to post a photo of her and her family celebrating Mother's Day. Gretzky was wearing a pink crop top and skirt and was posing with her fiance, golf pro Dustin Johnson, their two kids, River and Tatum, and parents, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and Janet Gretzky.

In the caption, Paulina Gretzky wrote "happy mother's day angels." This comes after Gretzky was seen in New York going shopping for a wedding dress. Gretzky and Johnson have been engaged since 2013, and it looks like they could be getting married very soon. When talking to Golfweek earlier this month, Johnson revealed if he and Gretzky have set a wedding date.

"We do not have one yet," Johnson stated. However, when asked if they are getting closer to a date, Johnson said, "Yeah." The long engagement wasn't by design. In 2014, Gretzky spoke to Golf Digest about getting married to Johnson and revealed they want to tie the knot later in the year.

"We wanted so badly to do it this fall, but with his schedule and all it's been hard to set a date," she said. "It'll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit." Earlier this year, Gretzky appeared on The Netchicks podcast and explained why they haven't gotten married yet.

"I don't know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We're not. We're so in love," she said. "I feel like everyone is like, 'What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?' It's so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don't want anything from Dustin other than I love him."

While Gretzky and Johnson plan their wedding, they continue to be loving parents to their two boys. “They definitely bring me back down to reality all the time,” Johnson said to Philadelphia Style about his two boys. “They put everything into perspective. Before I had kids, golf was most important—but after you have kids that completely changes. They are by far the most important thing in your life. No matter what kind of day I have at the course, when I come home and see them, I don’t even think about anything else.”