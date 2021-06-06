Dustin Johnson Fawns Over Fiancee Paulina Gretzky’s Tropical Bikini Photo

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, is enjoying a birthday getaway in St. Barths. She recently provided photographic evidence of this on Instagram, posting a risque photo of her in a bikini and standing among palm trees. In response, pro golfer Dustin Johnson responded by commenting on the cheeky snap: “So beautiful! Love you so much.” (See the pic here.)

Johnson and Gretzky have been engaged since 2013, per the New York Post, and are enjoying some time in paradise for the holidays. The couple headed to St. Barths to celebrate Gretzky’s 31st birthday, and they were joined by some friends and family. Gretzky’s siblings, Trevor and Ty, were both spotted during the birthday dinner on Wednesday.

Johnson and Gretzky have made a habit out of heading to iconic locales to celebrate birthdays. They headed to Aspen, Colorado last December to also celebrate Gretzky’s birthday.

Prior to heading to sandy beaches and warm water for a celebration, Johnson and Gretzky first had to spend time in Australia for the 2019 President’s Cup. The 35-year-old Johnson was part of a U.S. Team captained by Tiger Woods. He joined a team that also included Rickie Fowler and helped lead the U.S. to a 16-14 victory.

Johnson was also victorious in his singles match against Haotong Li, finishing with a winning three strokes to Li’s four. With the win in hand, Johnson was able to head to St. Barth’s with Gretzky for a relaxing vacation/birthday celebration.

Considering that the two have been engaged since 2013, this has led many fans to ask about the relationship. One particular interaction on social media came when Gretzky was asked to provide some advice to those looking for love.

“Be with someone who loves you for you and never tries to change you,” she wrote in response to the question. “Also, be patient. Most men are a work in progress.”

The couple is happy and enjoying the time down in St. Barths, but there were questions about their relationship status in September 2018. Gretzky had erased Johnson’s photos from her Instagram account, prompting questions about whether they were still together. However, the pro golfer in Johnson clarified the situation.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson tweeted at the time.

Photo Credit: Con Chronis/PGA TOUR via Getty