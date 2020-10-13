Dustin Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19, Withdraws from CJ Cup

✖

Professional golfer Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. He tested positive for COVID-19, per the PGA Tour. Johnson experienced symptoms, notified PGA Tour officials and was administered a test.

"Obviously, I am very disappointed," Johnson said in a statement. "I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the TOUR's medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me." He will now head into self-isolation until he receives negative tests.

The CJ Cup will continue in Las Vegas following Johnson's withdrawal. First alternate J.T. Poston will replace the veteran golfer in the competition moving forward. Johnson is the second golfer to test positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks. Tony Finau previously withdrew from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after testing positive.

The 36-year-old Johnson is currently the top-ranked golfer in the world and was heavily favored to win the Las Vegas tournament. He last competed in the U.S. Open in September, tying Will Zalatoris for sixth place. Now he will focus on his recovery instead of winning the CJ Cup, which would have been the 24th title of his career.

Without Johnson in the fold, a stacked list of golfers will compete for the CJ Cup title. Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy highlight the list, along with Brooks Koepka. Additionally, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood will take part in the competition.

One potential issue with Johnson testing positive is that the Masters is only four weeks away. The professional golfer will have to recover and receive negative tests in time to head to Augusta. If he is unable to make a full recovery, he will miss the biggest tournament of the year.

Prior to the positive test, Johnson had turned in impressive performances at several golf courses. He won the Travelers Championship, The Northern Trust and Tour Championship. He also had runner-up finishes at the PGA Championship and BMW Championship.

The PGA Tour has avoided major issues with positive coronavirus tests since returning in early June. Multiple players and caddies have tested positive, specifically during a mini-outbreak at the Travelers Championship. However, the positive tests have been fairly isolated ever since. Although Koepka had to miss time due to his caddie testing positive.