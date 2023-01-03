Paulina Gretzky Welcomes New Year With Revealing Silver Dress

Paulina Gretzky welcomed 2023 in a big way. The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky celebrated New Year's Eve with her husband, golf star Dustin Johnson, and their friends. And in one photo, Paulina Gretzky is seen with a group of her friends while wearing a revealing silver dress.

The New Year's celebration comes shortly after Gretzky celebrated her 34th birthday. 2022 was a big year for the actress and model with the best moment being tying the knot with Johnson. Gretzky also saw her husband join LIV Golf and earn $35 million in winnings.

"I've done well on the PGA Tour, very thankful for what they've given me too. I don't want to play golf for the rest of my life, as I probably would've had to do," Johnson said in June last year, per the New York Post. "This is something new. I like to do a lot of other things besides golf. I get to spend a lot more time with my family and doing the things I love to do."

Gretzkty and Johnson got married after getting engaged in 2013. In an interview with Complex in 2012, Gretzky talked about what she looks for in a man. "That's another one of my turn-offs: If a guy texts me instead of calling me, it's done for me," she said. "It's absolutely not gonna happen. I just can't do texts. If you wanna ask me out, you're gonna have to call me and ask me like a gentleman. You're gonna have to be a man about it. There are so many things in this day and age that men don't do anymore, and a simple phone call is not gonna kill you. That's one thing my mother always taught me: You don't chase men. They're supposed to fight for you. They're supposed to show you respect."

In the same interview, Gretzky talked about people being focused on the photos she posts on social media. "The only reason people are paying attention to that is because of my father," she said. "I don't think they'd care if I was anybody else. ... The rumor that my dad made me shut down my Twitter account is completely false. I want people to see that I'm intelligent. I'm not a bimbo."