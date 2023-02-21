Paulina Gretzky Explains Why Husband Dustin Johnson Joined LIV Golf

Paulina Gretzky is setting the record straight on her husband's big decision. The 34-year-old model and actress appears on the Netflix docuseries Full Swing and explains why her husband, golf champion Dustin Johnson, made the move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf back in June.

"I don't think Dustin would ever make a bad choice for his children and people have to understand at the end of the day, that's who he chose this for," Gretzky said, per the New York Post. "Of course, I get what everyone's saying, but my dad being a hockey player [NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky] — I'm sure as a kid, there were times when I'm like like, 'Why does my dad have to play on my birthday?' This is about Dustin and the kids and me and taking care of us and being there with us."

Gretzky, who married Johnson and April of last year, went on to talk about Johson being a competitor. "If anyone thinks that Dustin has lost his competitive spirit, then they don't know Dustin well enough because he is still ready to show you who the f– he is," Gretzky said. "There is a reason why he's going back to play these majors. He wants to win just as much as they do."

Johnson was reportedly paid $125 million to join LIV golf and earned $35 million in its first season. "I know that I'm one of the best golfers in the world. I think I've proven it over a long period of time. When I show up to a major, I mean, I'm there to win, and they can have their own opinion," Johnson said on Full Swing. "For me personally, I feel like my reputation as a golfer is already kind of set, so I don't think there is anything to prove."

Johnson, 38, has put together a strong golf career. He won his first PGA Tour major in 2016 at the U.S. Open. Four years later, Johnson won the Masters for the first time in his career and also finished second in the PGA Championship the same season. In his first season with LIV Golf, Johnson won the individual championship and was the leading money winner.