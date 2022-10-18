Paulina Gretzky: See 10 of the Model and Actress's Steamiest Photos Yet

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, has been turning heads on social media for a long time. But for those who are wondering if she's single, the 33-year-old model and actress got married to golf star Dustin Johnson earlier this year. Paulina Gretzky was engaged to Johnson since 2013 and finally tied the knot in Tennessee back in April.

Back in 2014, Gretzkty spoke to Golf Digest about her relationship with Johnson. "The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin," she said. "It's what makes me happiest, and I don't think there's anything wrong with that. It's important for people to realize it's OK to be happy in love. If you don't want to give up something, that's OK. But if you're in love and have to give up something, that's OK, too."

Gretzky has been supporting Johnson who made the jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. In his career, Johnson won the Masters in 2020, the U.S. Open in 2016 and was named PGA Tour Player of the year twice. Also, Johnson is the husband of Gretzky who has some of the steamiest photos on social media.