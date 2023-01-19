The Masters Made Extremely Dumb Mistake With Scott Stallings' Invitation

Scott Stallings was waiting for his invitation to play in the Masters as he hasn't competed in the tournament since 2014. And after seeing his fellow pro golfers getting their invites, Stallings was wondering why he hasn't received his invitation via mail. Earlier this month the 37-year-old golfer went to Twitter to reveal that his invitation was sent to a different Scott Stallings. In the tweet, Stallings revealed that he received a DM from a guy also named Scott Stallings who told him that he received his Masters invite.

"I'm (emoji 100) sure this is NOT for me," the realtor Stallings wrote in a direct message to the pro-golfer Stallings. "I play but wow! No where near your level." According to CNN, Stallings is a realtor from Saint Simons Island, Georgia. And in an Instagram post, the Stallings from Georgia wrote, "So something crazy happened!! You know how I always take pictures of the REAL PGA player, Scott Stallings, and pretend I'm playing golf and LEADING? Well I got mailed HIS Master's Invitation. Jenny made me reach out to him via IG. Trust me! I was thinking of showing up with my clubs and the invite. Anyway, he responded and is VERY HAPPY we have his invitation and will forward it to him."

Last week, the golfer Stallings posted a video on Instagram that shows him finally receiving an invitation. And in the post, he wrote that he hopes to see the realtor Stallings at the Masters in Augusta in April. The golf pro Stallings is coming off a strong 2022 season as he finished in the top 10 in seven tournaments, including a second-place finish at the BMW Championship. In his career, Stallings has won three tournaments on the PGA Tour with the last victory taking place at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2014.

The 2023 Masters will officially start on April 7 but pre-tournament festivities will being on April 4. Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the tournament with a score of 278. Dustin Johnson won the tournament in 2020 with a record score of 268. Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters wins with six, while Tiger Woods is right behind him with five.