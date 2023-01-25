Paulina Gretzky Shows off 'Good Jeans' in Topless Photoshoot

Paulina Gretzky knows how to get the internet talking. The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky went to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of herself wearing jeans and a denim jacket with nothing else underneath. And in the caption, Paulina Gretzky wrote "good jeans" with fans following up with various emojis showing love for the photo.

Gretzky is no stranger to posing in steamy photos. In November 2020, the 34-year-old shared a photo of her wearing nothing while covering up parts of her body. The photo was shared right after her husband, golf professional Dustin Johnson, won the 2020 Masters. And in May 2022, Gretzkty shared a snap of her wearing a green bikini while showing off her behind.

The past year has been a special one for Gretzky and Johnson. After a long engagement, the couple got married in Tennessee in April where they were joined by friends and family including their sons Tatum and River. Also, Johnson joined LIV Golf and finished the inaugural season by collecting more than $35 million, according to the New York Post.

In 2021, Gretzky appeared on the Pillows and Beer podcast and talked about her relationship with Johnson. "I fell in love with someone so fast and we had the best thing that ever happened to us, happen so quickly," she said, per Yahoo News. "The most important thing was my kids, Dustin and my career. Those things took precedent. Those things had to be established."

Gretzky went on to talk about planning the wedding. "This guy [Dustin] has no downtime. He'll lock in a date and the stresses of getting everything ready for a wedding would take over mine and his life," she stated. "I needed to be his teammate and be there for him to support him and love him and make sure he's accomplishing what he needed to do. That's what I did. And now I deserve to have a little bit of this time for me."

Gretzky also revealed that she turned down an offer to pose in Playboy because Johnson did not want her to do it."They gave me an amount, a number and Dustin was like, 'Absolutely not. I'm going to match it. You're not doing it,'" Gretzky said. "'I don't think so' — and I was like, 'OK.' Even though money is not the thing, I could tell it bothered him and I was like, 'You know what, it's fine.'"