2020 Masters: Paulina Gretzky Attends Tournament to Support Dustin Johnson

✖

The 2020 Masters is in its final day, and Dustin Johnson is looking to claim the green jacket for the first time in his career. There are no fans to see Johnson in action, but his No. 1 fan, fiancee Paulina Gretzky, was seen at Augusta National wearing a low-cut top, which had social media buzzing. This comes after Gretzky announced "she's back" on her Instagram story.

Johnson, who won the US Open in 2016, recently talked about how much of an impact Gretzky makes on his golf career. "She’s a huge part of me, our family and my success," Johnson said in September as reported by the New York Post. "She's home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make."

Imagine trying to focus and play #themasters and Paulina Gretzky is just walking around the course like this... pic.twitter.com/4haSXoJTXH — Steve Franklin (@MyGuySteve) November 13, 2020

Gretzky, 31, is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Back in 2014, Paulina Gretzky talked to Golf Digest about her relationship with Johnson. "At the end of 2011, my mom played with Dustin in the Wednesday pro-am at Tiger's tournament at Sherwood," she said. "She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I'm sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here's this really cute guy."

Gretzky is a model, actress and singer. She has appeared in the films Grown Ups 2 and Alpha Dog. She and Johnson got engaged in 2013 and have two children together. Gretzky has show support for Johnson's career over the years, and it has helped as he's been reached the top of the golf rankings for the last few years. The US Open is Johnson's only major championship, but he finished second at the Masters last year and second in the PGA Championship in 2019 and earlier this year. Johnson is a two-time winner of the PGA Tour Player of the Year award and won PGA Player of the year in 2016.