Paulina Gretzky Wears Sultry White Bikini to Celebrate '365 Days of Summer'

Paulina Gretzky is not ready for the summer to end. The 33-year-old actress, model and wife of golf star Dustin Johnson recently went to Instagram to post a photo of her in a white bikini from Caviilou, according to the New York Post. And in the caption, Gretzky wrote "365 days of summer."

The Instagram post comes after Johnson won $4 million after securing a playoff win in the LIV Golf Invitational Series outside of Boston. "It means a lot," Johnson said after the event, per Sky Sports. "Obviously with the [caliber] of players that are playing, especially now on LIV, we've got great fields every week. We're going to continue to have great fields. It's probably going to even get better starting next year. But even right now our fields are unbelievable.

"For me, it's something new. It's something exciting. I'm really enjoying being out here, and we're playing at great venues and they do a wonderful job putting on the tournaments. "I think you talk to any of the fans, the players, whoever, staff, they do a great job taking care of everyone and making it a great experience for everyone.

Johnson and Gretzky married in Tennessee back in April. The couple originally met in 2009 but didn't begin dating until 2013. "The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin," Gretzky said in a 2014 interview with Golf Digest. "It's what makes me happiest, and I don't think there's anything wrong with that. It's important for people to realize it's OK to be happy in love. If you don't want to give up something, that's OK. But if you're in love and have to give up something, that's OK, too."

Gretzky is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, who told Paulina to marry Johnson. In an Instagram Q&A, Paulina Gretzky revealed the dating advice her father shared with her. "He told me to weigh the pros and cons of dating someone," Gretzky said, per Essentially Sports. "If there are few cons and many pros, then don't rule them out right away. If the cons outweigh the pros, then don't try to be the person who thinks they can change them."