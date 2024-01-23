Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Johnson Welcome Baby No. 4, Share First Photo

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson are parents for the fourth time. On Monday, the couple went to Instagram to announce the birth of their fourth baby boy. The announcement comes nearly three months after Phelps and Johnson announced the pregnancy.

"[Niclole Johnson] and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16," Phelps captioned the post,s. We're so blessed to be given a 4th child. We're now a family of 6!" Phelps and Johnson have been married since 2016. Back in 2019, the Olympic swimming legend talked to PEOPLE about how amazing his wife is.

"I think Nicole said something along the lines of, like, 'I'm so lucky to have a house full of boys and no girls,' and Boomer looked at her and said, 'Mommy, you're the girl in our house.' So we've been saying that and it's true, she's the queen," Phelps said of Johnson. The couple first met in 2007 during the ESPY Awards. At the time, Johnson was a pageant competitor and model, who would go on to become Miss California USA in 2010. Phelps and Johnson dated on and off for a few years before getting engaged in 2015 and married in 2016.

In a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan Johnson talked about the breakup that eventually led to marriage. "Michael and I both know that had we tried to have a child and get married in the previous time we were together, it probably would not have ended pretty. We both had a lot of growing up to do. We both had a lot of learning about ourselves to do. I don't think you can be in a good relationship unless you love yourself to the fullest and you want to help the other person become a better person. We definitely needed that time apart to recognize that about ourselves and to appreciate one another."

Phelps, 38, is the most decorated Olympian of all time. The former competitive swimmer collected 28 medals during his career and holds the record for Olympic gold medals with 23. Phelps last competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and won five gold medals and one silver.