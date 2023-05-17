Dustin Johnson Jokes About How Wife Paulina Gretzky Caused Back Injury

Dustin Johnson presumably made an NSFW joke when speaking to reporters on Wednesday. The 38-year-old golf star talked about what caused his back injury to the media ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship in Oak Hill. Johnson revealed the injury was caused by something he did with his wife Paulina Gretzky.

"I pulled a muscle in my lower back," Johnson told one reporter, per the New York Post. He was then asked if the injury was caused by "lifting up a kid" after denying that it was "swinging a club." With a smile, Johnson replied Yeah, lifting up a kid, a bigger kid." The reporters in the room started laughing as Johnson continued to smile as the assumption is he was taking about his wife. Johnson and Gretzky got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot last year. The couple shares two sons, Tatum 8, and River 5, and they just celebrated their first anniversary.

DJ with an amusing explanation for his back injury earlier this year pic.twitter.com/oQVcQMPza1 — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) May 17, 2023

Last year, Johnson, joined LIV Golf, which surprised fans as he was one of the top golfers on the PGA Tour. In the Netflix series Full Swing, Gretzky, the daughter of hockey legend, Wayne Gretzky, explained why her husband is now playing for a new league.

"I don't think Dustin would ever make a bad choice for his children and people have to understand at the end of the day, that's who he chose this for," Paulina Gretzky said. "Of course, I get what everyone's saying, but my dad being a hockey player [NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky] — I'm sure as a kid, there were times when I'm like like, 'Why does my dad have to play on my birthday?' This is about Dustin and the kids and me and taking care of us and being there with us."

Johnson recently earned his first win of the 2023 season, placing first in the event in Tulsa, Oklahoma last weekend. And in LIV Golf's inaugural season (2002), Johnson won the individual title and was the top money winner, earning over $35 million. "For me it was playing less, making more money. Pretty simple," Johnson said on Full Swing when asked about playing for LIV Golf, per Golf Monthly. "Someone offers anyone a job, doing the same thing they're already doing but less time at the office and they're gonna pay them more. Pretty sure you're gonna take it. And something's wrong with you if you didn't."