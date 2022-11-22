Paulina Gretzky Shows off Revealing Blue Mini Dress in 'After Hours' Photoshoot

Paulina Gretzky is having some fun before Thanksgiving. The 33-year-old model and actress went to Instagram this week to post a series of photos of her in a revealing blue mini-dress. And in the caption, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky wrote "after hours," implying this photoshoot took place late at night.

Fans have shown interest in Paulina Gretzky's Instagram account as she posts steamy photos and a glimpse into her personal life. The wife of gold star Dustin Johnson recently shared a series of photos from the wedding which took place earlier this year. The couple tied the knot after being engaged for nearly nine years, and the ceremony took place at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

While appearing on the Pillows and Beer podcast last year, Gretzky revealed she didn't want a big wedding. "Dustin is the romantic," Gretzky revealed. "I'm like 'Let's go to a courthouse' and he's like, 'No, baby, I want a party, I want everyone to celebrate us.' I'm like 'Ugh, I have to be the center of attention, OK.' It really gave me anxiety a little bit to be that girl. I'm going to have like 10 wardrobe changes [at my wedding], though."

In the same interview, Gretzky talked about how she turned down an offer from Playboy because her husband didn't want her to do it. "They gave me an amount, a number and Dustin was like, 'Absolutely not. I'm going to match it. You're not doing it,'" Gretzky said. "'I don't think so' — and I was like, 'OK.' Even though money is not the thing, I could tell it bothered him and I was like, 'You know what, it's fine.'"

After the wedding, Johnson was asked by reporters what his job was when it comes to helping with plans. "Paulina did an unbelievable job with the wedding," Johnson said, per the New York Post. "I really didn't have to do much, I helped for about half an hour with the seating chart, that was about it. That was my whole contribution." Johnson took part in the LIV Golf Series this year and won the LIV Golf Invitational Boston in September. He has had a lot of success in his career, winning the U.S. Open in 2016 and the Masters in 2020.