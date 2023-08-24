Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Responds to Rumor She's Pregnant Again

Brittany Mahomes sets the record straight about the rumors surrounding her and her husband Patrick Mahomes. On Wednesday, Brittany was speaking to fans on an Instagram Story Q&A and was asked if she was pregnant with their third child. The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback replied (per PEOPLE): I'm not really sure where this rumor started but no I am not pregnant."

Brittany and Patrick are parents to Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick "Bronze" Lazon, 8 months. In the Q&A session, Brittany was asked if she and Patrick had plans to add to their family. "We aren't sure honestly! Part of me says yes part of me says ehhhh maybe not!" Brittany said.

The entire Mahomes family was showcased in the Netflix series Quarterback which premiered last month. While talking about the show on CBS Mornings, Brittany said she was not ready for the attention she received due to the success of her husband.

"I was not prepared for this," Brittany said, per PEOPLE. "And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this."

At the Quarterback premiere, Patrick said he hopes the show can help his kids understand what it takes to reach their goals. "I don't know what my kids' dreams are going to be, but I want them to work hard at it and try to achieve those," he said. "Now they're too young now to understand, but when they see this as they get older, I want them to know that they can go out there and chase their dreams and still have a great family at home."

Patrick Mahomes is getting ready for his seventh NFL season and has already put together a legendary career. In his sixth season with the Chiefs, Mahomes has led the team to five AFC Championship games, three Super Bowls and two Super Bowl wins, including last season. Mahomes has also won the Super Bowl MVP award twice and the NFL MVP award twice. He has also been named to the Pro Bowl five times and the All-Pro Team three times.