Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Hits Back at 'Rude' Comments

Brittany Mahomes has a message for those who troll her on social media. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to her Instagram Story to talk about the people who attacked her online. Brittany Mahomes has gained more attention since she's been hanging out with Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"Recently there has been A LOT more rude ass people on here," Mahomes wrote, per E! News. "Waaaay more then [sic] normal... "I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from... please." Mahomes is no stranger to calling out trolls. Earlier this year, the 28-year-old talked about how she handles women who attempt to make a pass at her husband.

"Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are…" she said in a Q&A with fans. "But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace. BUT I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed. But I am now to a point where I could care less!"

In July, Patrick Mahomes talked to E! News about his wife dealing with the haters. "She was an athlete growing up," he said. "If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you. And so she has a good sense of that. Enjoy your life every single day and not worry about what everyone thinks. Life's short."

Brittany Mahomes and Swift have been seen cheering and dancing at Cheifs games, which has received a lot of attention. The two have also been spotted hanging out outside of Arrowhead Stadium, solidifying their friendship. In November, Patrick Mahomes spoke to ESPN about the attention Kelce is receiving for dating Swift.

"I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does the guys that are actually in the building," Mahomes said, per KMBC. "I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is. I think you understand why it hasn't become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."